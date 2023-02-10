Archives wanted Boston Biden docs, not believed classified

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the National Archives became aware of classified documents in President Joe Biden’s old office at a Washington think tank, Archives officials were also interested in papers that had been shipped to a law office in Boston by the president’s personal attorney. Emails released Friday under a Freedom of Information request from the Associated Press and other entities do not go into detail on why the Archives would have sought the material sent to Boston. But a person familiar with the matter said a Biden lawyer had been packing up papers at the Penn Biden Center in Washington that could be of use for a potential future presidential library, mostly personal details about Biden’s family.

By COLLEEN LONG and SEUNG MIN KIM The Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.