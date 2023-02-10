Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 10:21 am

Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit

KEYT

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas lawsuit could threaten the nationwide availability of medication abortion, which now accounts for the majority of abortions in the U.S. The case filed by abortion opponents who helped challenge Roe v. Wade seeks to reverse a decades-old approval by the Food and Drug Administration. A federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump could rule this month. If he sides with the plaintiffs, it could halt the supply of the drug mifepristone in all states, both with abortion bans and without. The plaintiffs argue the drug was approved too quickly, but lawyers for the FDA say that’s not true.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content