5 things to know for February 10: Ukraine, Earthquake, Capitol riot, Vaccines, Meta

Millions of Americans will be watching the Super Bowl this Sunday, accompanied by loved ones and alluring snacks. Excitement is also building for another big game happening that day: the Puppy Bowl. This year’s televised event will help 122 puppies get adopted into their forever homes while promoting shelter and foster pet awareness.

1. Ukraine

Air raid sirens are sounded across Ukraine earlier today as officials warned of potentially widespread Russian missile attacks. Explosions have been reported in the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia and the Kharkiv region, while threats of more strikes are being reported elsewhere in the country. Ukraine’s main energy supply company introduced emergency power outages in the capital of Kyiv and neighboring regions in anticipation of the strikes, which have been repeatedly targeted at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The attacks come a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a heartfelt appeal to lawmakers in Brussels to allow his country to become part of the European Union, insisting that Europe is Ukraine’s “home.”

2. Earthquake

The death toll in Turkey and Syria following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake has surpassed 21,000 people, marking a grim milestone as one of the top 10 deadliest quakes in the world over the past 20 years. A number of factors have contributed to making this earthquake so lethal. One of them is the time of day it occurred. With the quake hitting early in the morning, many people were in their beds when it happened, and are now trapped under the rubble of their homes. Additionally, a winter weather system is moving through the area and poor conditions have made reaching potential survivors difficult. More than 78,000 people have also been injured across the two countries in the quake, according to the latest data from authorities.

3. Capitol riot

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Donald Trump and his role in January 6, 2021, a source told CNN. Specifically, the special counsel’s office wants Pence to testify about his interactions with then-President Trump leading up to the 2020 election and the day of the insurrection. The subpoena marks a big milestone in the Justice Department’s two-year criminal investigation into the efforts by Trump and allies to impede the transfer of power after he lost the 2020 election. Depending on Pence’s responses, prosecutors could ask a judge to compel him to answer additional questions and override Trump’s executive privilege claims.

4. Vaccines

The CDC has added Covid-19 shots to the list of recommended routine vaccines for kids and adults. “This means Covid-19 vaccine is now presented as any other routinely recommended vaccine and is no longer presented in a special ‘call out’ box as in previous years,” an author of the report told CNN, saying the move will help “normalize” the vaccine. However, including Covid-19 vaccines on the routine schedule does not mean vaccination will be required by schools or workplaces. School-entry vaccination requirements are determined by state or local jurisdictions, and not by the CDC. Key changes to the recommendations also include updated guidance for the flu as well as new vaccines for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) and for hepatitis B.

5. Meta

Meta on Thursday restored Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, allowing him to once again post on the social media platforms. Trump’s reinstatement comes weeks after Facebook’s landmark announcement that it would restore his access following a two-year ban in the wake of the attack on the US Capitol. With his accounts reactivated, Trump will once again gain access to huge and powerful communications and fundraising platforms just as he ramps up his third bid for the White House. However, Meta has warned that guardrails have been installed on Trump’s account that could result in it being suspended again if he breaks the company’s rules. Twitter restored Trump’s account in November, but he hasn’t posted on the platform since.

IN MEMORIAM

Burt Bacharach, the acclaimed composer and songwriter behind dozens of mellow pop hits from the 1950s to the 1980s, including “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” has died. He was 94. Over his long career, Bacharach earned six Grammys, three Oscars and — with Hal David — the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, awarded by the Library of Congress.

TODAY’S NUMBER

5 million

That’s about how many bottles of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaner have been recalled due to a bacterial contamination. The company said a preservative “was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing,” which resulted in the growth of Pseudomonas species, a bacteria found widely in soil and water.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I’m just not ready to make it.”

— President Joe Biden, saying Thursday in a Telemundo interview that he’s simply not ready to decide whether to run for reelection, even as he dismissed polls showing a majority of Democrats want another candidate in 2024. Though Biden has shown reluctance to definitively announce his intentions, it’s largely expected that the president will formally announce a reelection run in the coming weeks or months.

