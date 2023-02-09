Zelenskyy: Ukraine intercepted plans to destroy Moldova

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has discovered plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova. Speaking to European Union leaders in Brussels, Zelenskyy said he recently spoke with Maia Sandu. “I have informed her that we have intecepted the plan of the destruction of Moldova by the Russian intelligence,” Zelenskyy said through a translator. Zelenskyy said the documents intercepted showed “who, when and how is going to break the democracy of Moldova and establish the control over Moldova.” Zelenskyy added that he did not know whether Moscow ultimately “gave an order to follow that plan.”

