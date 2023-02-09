Zelenskyy to address summit on Russian Olympic involvement

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address a group of sports ministers meeting Friday to discuss Russian participation at next year’s Olympics. The International Olympic Committee is working on a plan to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes who have not actively supported the war to enter qualifying events for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris despite the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. As Ukraine pushes for Russian athletes to be barred and threats of a boycott mount, officials from 30 countries planned the summit to discuss how to respond. Zelenskyy has previously said any neutral flag for Russia would be “stained with blood.” He is due to address the online summit by video link.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.