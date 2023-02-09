Vermont gun center must rid property of buildings by summer
By WILSON RING
Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man has until summer to remove all unpermitted structures at a gun training center in Pawlet that was built without zoning approval. The Vermont Environmental Court is fining Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai $200 a day and ruled Wednesday that he would be jailed if he does not comply with orders by the end of June. The court says it will waive the fines, which could top $100,000, if Banyai complies with the latest order in time. Neighbors have complained for some time about gunfire at the facility and what they say are threats and intimidation by Banyai and his supporters. The Associated Press reached out to Banyai’s attorney for comment on Thursday.