Vermont gun center must rid property of buildings by summer

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man has until summer to remove all unpermitted structures at a gun training center in Pawlet that was built without zoning approval. The Vermont Environmental Court is fining Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai $200 a day and ruled Wednesday that he would be jailed if he does not comply with orders by the end of June. The court says it will waive the fines, which could top $100,000, if Banyai complies with the latest order in time. Neighbors have complained for some time about gunfire at the facility and what they say are threats and intimidation by Banyai and his supporters. The Associated Press reached out to Banyai’s attorney for comment on Thursday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.