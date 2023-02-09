Vatican touts new memoir by Benedict XVI’s 2nd secretary

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Retired Pope Benedict XVI’s second secretary has come out with a new memoir. It’s a light, photo-filled daily journal that sharply contrasts with the bombshell tell-all book published last month by the late German pope’s main assistant, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein. The new publication, launched Thursday at a semi-official Vatican event, serves to blunt the negative criticism of Francis that erupted in the weeks after the death of the first “emeritus pope” by refocusing attention on Benedict himself.

