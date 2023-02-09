US VP’s husband urges global action against antisemitism

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, took his campaign against antisemitism to the United Nations, urging diplomats from many nations to speak out against the rising global hatred of Jews. He stressed that “Silence is not an option.” He told Thursday’s U.N. event on “Globalizing Efforts to Combat Antisemitism” that those who don’t speak out should be called out, and there must be “consequences” for all those engaged in antisemitism. He pointed to celebrity comedians too often using antisemitism “to draw cheap laughs (and) high profile entertainers and politicians openly spouting tired antisemitic tropes.” Emhoff is the first Jewish spouse of either a U.S. president or vice president.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.