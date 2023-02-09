US, French troops in Romania hold NATO military drills
CAPU MIDIA, Romania (AP) — U.S. and French troops who are in Romania as part of a NATO battlegroup are holding military exercises to test the 30-nation alliance’s eastern flank defenses, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary. The joint combat drills at the Black Sea training range in Capu Midia, dubbed Eagle Royal 23, will involve some 350 multinational battlegroup troops who will practice firing live ammunition. Romania’s defense ministry said that the goal of the drills — held Feb. 2-10 — is to test NATO’s “interoperability of artillery systems” in a fictitious collective defense scenario on the alliance’s southeastern territory.