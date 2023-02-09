Skip to Content
Published 6:45 am

‘Shame for WHO:’ Victim of sex misconduct slams UN response

By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO and MARIA CHENG
Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A woman who says she was victimized by a World Health Organization doctor during a recent Ebola outbreak in Congo says she is shocked that no senior officials were punished for the sexual abuse and exploitation claims affecting dozens of women in the conflict-ridden country. On Monday, the AP reported on a confidential U.N. report that excused senior staffers for their mishandling of a sexual misconduct case due to a “loophole” in how WHO defines victims of such behavior. Anifa, a young Congolese woman who worked at an Ebola treatment center in Beni during the outbreak, said she could not understand WHO’s seeming excusal of misconduct.

The Associated Press

