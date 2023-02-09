‘Shame for WHO:’ Victim of sex misconduct slams UN response

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A woman who says she was victimized by a World Health Organization doctor during a recent Ebola outbreak in Congo says she is shocked that no senior officials were punished for the sexual abuse and exploitation claims affecting dozens of women in the conflict-ridden country. On Monday, the AP reported on a confidential U.N. report that excused senior staffers for their mishandling of a sexual misconduct case due to a “loophole” in how WHO defines victims of such behavior. Anifa, a young Congolese woman who worked at an Ebola treatment center in Beni during the outbreak, said she could not understand WHO’s seeming excusal of misconduct.

By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO and MARIA CHENG Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.