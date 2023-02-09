Prosecutors won’t charge Wisconsin ex-senator in fatal crash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have decided not to charge a former Wisconsin state senator who was involved in a car crash that left a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead. Ashland County District Attorney David Meany told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that there isn’t enough evidence to charge former Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley with anything. He added that police and Wisconsin State Patrol investigators haven’t referred charges to his office, either. Twenty-seven-year-old Alyssa Ortman and Khaleesi Fink, her daughter, were killed in the crash July 22 in Ashland County. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman’s car. Ortman collided with Bewley, then spun across the median into the path of another vehicle.

