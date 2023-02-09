Police: 2 killed when commuter train hits SUV in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida. Police say the crash occurred Wednesday night in Delray Beach, south of West Palm Beach. Witnesses told officers the vehicle was on the tracks when it was hit by the southbound Brightline train. The National Transportation Safety Board announced that it was launching a team to conduct a safety investigation of the crash. At least 88 deaths have now been connected to Brightline since it began operations in July 2017, running from West Palm Beach to Miami. None of the deaths have been found to be the railroad’s fault.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.