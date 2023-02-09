Police probe killing of 12-year-old by stolen car’s owner

DENVER (AP) — Police in Colorado are investigating a car theft and the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy found inside by the car’s owner after an exchange of gun shots over the weekend. Denver police said Thursday that no arrests have been made and that it’s still not known who stole the vehicle. They say that the boy drove a few blocks away after being shot and that others in the vehicle apparently fled before police arrived. Police say they will provide the findings of their investigation to the district attorney’s office. It will decide on any criminal charges.

