Oregon court refuses to overturn order blocking gun measure
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Supreme Court has again refused to overturn a lower court ruling blocking a voter-approved gun measure from taking effect. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the state’s high court concluded Thursday that it would be inappropriate to get involved while the matter is still being addressed in a trial court. The measure was narrowly approved by voters in November. It remains blocked pending a hearing on its constitutionality. The measure requires a permit to buy a gun and a background check to be completed before a gun can be sold or transferred. It also restricts the sale, manufacture and use of magazines holding more than 10 rounds.