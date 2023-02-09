Skip to Content
Neighborhood Clinic expansion hits a bump in the road with a Santa Barbara Westside parking issue 

City of Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic has an expansion plan for the Westside clinic but parking issues have been a challenge.


A neighboring gas station business has been concerned about existing parking issues and has more with the new project proposal, at a location across from the current clinic.

The new clinic is planning to offer medical, dental and behavioral health care for, mainly, those on a low income from the proposed site at 615 Micheltorena Street.

Parking conflicts were brought at the Planning Commission hearing and debated but the project was approved. It was not a unanimous vote.


An appeal to the Santa Barbara City Council is set for March 15.

Parking plans will include an off site parking lot and a shuttle service for employees.


The new clinic has been funded and will meet the growing needs in the area.   It will be capable of having more than 10,000 visits a year.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

