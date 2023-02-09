Minnesota factory workers subdue armed person at plant

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say workers at a boat factory in Minnesota subdued an armed person who was later taken into police custody. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that officers went to the Lund Boat Company in New York Mills, Minnesota, early Thursday after receiving a call about an active shooter. Before officers arrived, employees had detained the person, who was taken into custody. Otter Tail Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons tells radio station KFGO that a dispute between two employees led to a confrontation at the plant. He said one person suffered a minor injury. New York Mills is about 170 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.