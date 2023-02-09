Man convicted in St. Paul bar shootout that killed 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man involved in a deadly gunfight outside a bar in Minnesota has been convicted of eight counts of attempted murder. Thirty-year-old Devondre Phillips was convicted Thursday for his role in the October 2021 shooting in St. Paul that left one person dead and at least 15 wounded, including Phillips and another alleged shooter. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed when Phillips and Terry Lorenzo Brown exchanged gunfire at the crowded bar near downtown. Phillips’ attorney argued that he acted in self-defense. Brown has also been charged, with second-degree murder and several counts of attempted murder. That trial is scheduled for April.

