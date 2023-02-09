Skip to Content
Hope dims for families in Turkey as rescue turns to recovery

By JUSTIN SPIKE
Associated Press

KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey (AP) — As hours have turned to days after Turkey’s deadly earthquake, rescues are becoming rarer. Many of the family members left behind are facing an awful truth: that it’s unlikely they’ll ever be reunited with their relatives. In cities like Nurdagi and Kahramanmaras, crews continue the frantic search for signs of life. But on some particularly damaged sites, the operations are becoming not ones of rescue, but of demolition.

