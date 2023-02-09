Group asks how African American course violates Florida law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The organization that created a high school African American studies program rejected by Florida says it’s still waiting for specifics from the state about how the course violates state law. The College Board also disputed what it said were Florida’s claims it had deleted 19 topics from the proposed Advance Placement course at Florida’s behest. It said in a statement posted online Thursday that it already was streamlining topics so they could fit into a single academic year.

