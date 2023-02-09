GOP asks for records from Biden’s family on business deals

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have made the first official requests for documents from Hunter and James Biden regarding foreign business dealings. The letters Thursday further escalated a wide-ranging investigation into the president’s family. Rep. James Comer, as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, sent the requests to President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, the president’s brother James and their former business manager, seeking documents and communications related to foreign business pursuits “with individuals who were connected to the Chinese Communist Party.” A lawyer for Hunter Biden dismisses the request as an effort by Comer to peddle his own “inaccurate and baseless conclusions under the guise of a real investigation.”

