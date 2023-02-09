Freedom-versus-common-good debate roils New Jersey forests

SHAMONG, N.J. (AP) — The age-old debate pitting personal freedom versus the common good is roiling fragile forests in New Jersey that the United Nations has singled out for special protection. State officials have long been dealing with tensions between vehicle users in the 1.1-million-acre Pinelands region and those who want the woods preserved for future generations. A proposal to require permits to use part of Wharton State Forest seems to please few people. Many riders say they use the woods responsibly and don’t want to be punished for the actions of a few lawless riders. But even those calling for a crackdown on bad behavior doubt that requiring a permit would make things better.

