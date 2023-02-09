Family: Suspect in power grid plot embraced racist ideology

NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — Relatives of a Maryland woman who allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader to plan a crippling attack on Baltimore’s power grid say she has a long history of white supremacist beliefs. The plan was thwarted last week when Sarah Beth Clendaniel was arrested alongside Brandon Russell, founder of a white supremacist group in Florida. Relatives say Clendaniel’s descent into neo-Naziism occurred against a backdrop of longstanding mental health issues and drug addiction that have often landed her behind bars. Facing serious health problems, she allegedly told a confidential informant she hoped to accomplish something big before her death.

