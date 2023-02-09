Days after quake, aid trucks reach northwest Syrian enclave

BAB AL-HAWA, Syria (AP) — A small convoy has crossed from Turkey into Syria’s rebel-held northwest with desperately needed medicines, blankets, tents and U.N. shelter kits, the first aid to reach the enclave, three days after the devastating earthquake struck the region, killing thousands. Before the convoy, the only cargo coming across the Bab al-Hawa crossing on the Turkey-Syria border was a steady stream of bodies of earthquake victims — Syrian refugees who had fled the war in their country and settled in Turkey but perished in Monday’s 7.8 magnitude quake. Tearful survivors carried the remains of their loved ones wrapped in sheets, while others waited on the Syrian side to receive them.

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB, FAY ABUELGASIM and OMAR ALBAM Associated Press

