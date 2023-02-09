Chicago police review agency: Not clear if man shot at cops

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police oversight agency has cast uncertainty on whether a man fatally shot by officers fired his weapon in what Supt. David Brown has termed an “apparent exchange of gunfire.” The Civilian Office of Police Accountability’s First Deputy Chief Administrator Ephraim Eaddy said in a statement Thursday the agency “can confirm a weapon was recovered at the scene and body-worn camera video captures the initial interaction as well as the subsequent shooting,” He goes on to say “it is unclear, nor has it been determined by COPA, if the individual discharged his weapon at police.” Police say the man was armed and had been involved in an altercation early Wednesday outside a bar when fatally shot by officers.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.