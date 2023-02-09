114 Haitian migrants arrive on rickety boat in Florida Keys

TAVERNIER, Fla. (AP) — Some 114 Haitian migrants have made landfall in the Florida Keys, continuing an uptick of people making their way from Haiti and Cuba by sea, the U.S. Border Patrol say. The migrants arrived in a rickety boat along the shores of Tavernier early Thursday. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted the migrants were being checked out by first responders. Another 26 Cuban migrants were picked up Wednesday along a chain of uninhabited islands off Key West. Most Cubans who make it to U.S. soil are allowed to stay while Haitians are almost always sent back to Haiti.

