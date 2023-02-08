Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A broadcast reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing Wednesday while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. NewsNation posted video of its correspondent Evan Lambert being arrested in East Palestine where Gov. Mike DeWine was giving an update about the accident. NewsNation says Lambert was doing a live report when the governor began speaking. NewsNation says police told Lambert to stop talking and then arrested him. He was released five hours later and could face charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct. DeWine says he didn’t see or authorize the arrest and reporters have “every right” to report during his news briefings.

