North Korea’s Kim Jong Un presides over big military parade

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought his young daughter to a huge military parade showing off the latest hardware of his fast-growing nuclear arsenal, including intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to reach the U.S. North Korean photos showed Kim smiling and raising his hand from a balcony as thousands of troops lined up in a brightly illuminated square in Pyongyang. The parade marked the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea’s army and came after weeks of preparations involving huge numbers of troops and civilians. Analysts say the promotion of his daughter at recent military events is intended as a reminder of his intent to use his nuclear arsenal to extend his dynastic rule.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.