Minister: 1 in 5 crimes in Spain now committed online

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government has pledged stronger action against cybercrime, which has come to account for about a fifth of all offenses registered in the country. Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said police would be given additional staff, funding and resources to address online crime. He said Wednesday that reported cases of cybercrime were up 72% last year compared to 2019, and 352% compared to 2015. On Tuesday, Spain’s defense minister approved the creation of a new military cyberoperations training school to further reinforce national security online.

