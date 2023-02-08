Michigan woman accused of fatal hit-and-run off to Thailand

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities believe a Michigan woman fled to Thailand to avoid the consequences of a hit-and-run crash that killed a suburban Detroit college student on New Year’s Day. Tubtim “Sue” Howson was charged Monday with a federal crime related to her sudden one-way flight to Thailand on Jan. 3. Benjamin Kable was hit on an Oakland County road while walking before dawn on Jan. 1. The Michigan State University student died at the scene. A state charge of failing to stop at a serious accident was filed against Howson last week. The FBI says Howson was encouraged by an associate to contact police after the crash but she said, “no cops.”

