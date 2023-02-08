Mexico finds 14 bodies in overturned pickup truck in canal

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in northern Mexico say they have found the bodies of 14 people in an overturned pickup truck submerged in a canal. The civil defense office in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon said Wednesday that five Guatemalan identification cards or passports were found on the bodies. The bodies of 10 men, three women and one minor were found on the outskirts of the city of Monterrey. Some were found in the submerged vehicle, and some in the water. It was unclear how the pickup wound up in the canal. Central American migrants frequently travel through the area to reach the border with Texas.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.