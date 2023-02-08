Germany’s Merkel receives UNESCO peace prize in Ivory Coast

YAMOUSSOUKRO, Ivory Coast (AP) — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been honored for her efforts to allow more than 1.2 million migrants between 2015-2016. Merkel was awarded a UNESCO peace prize on Wednesday in Ivory Coast that is named for the country’s first president after independence. Merkel was praised by the prize jury’s president for having opened the gates of Germany ”at the same time many other countries were overcome with fear.” Merkel, who led Germany for 16 years, has kept a relatively low profile since handing over to successor Olaf Scholz in December 2021.

By DIOMANDE BLE BLONDE and KRISTA LARSON Associated Press

