Former college student pleads guilty to deadly sword attack

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former University of Connecticut student has pleaded guilty to murder and other charges for killing a man and severely wounding another with a sword in 2020 — one of two deadly attacks that led to a six-day manhunt in several states. Peter Manfredonia agreed to a 55-year prison sentence during a court hearing Wednesday in Rockville. Sentencing is set for April 20. His lawyer says he will plead guilty next week in connection with the second attack. Police say Manfredonia killed a man and wounded another with a sword in Willington on May 22, 2020, then killed a high school friend in Derby two days later. Manfredonia was eventually caught in Maryland.

