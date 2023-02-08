Coaches vs. Cancer Night retuns to Allan Hancock College

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- All proceeds from ticket and concession sales tonight will be sent to Marian Medical Center’s Mission Hope Cancer Center.

The 10th annual event is back or the first time since the pandemic began. It honors cancer survivors.

That includes former coach, Larry Carney, a four-time cancer survivor.

Hancock staff say the goal is to help find a cure.

"Cancer is not cheap. And so I think it shows our support. It shows our heart for the community and it shows that, you know, we want to back our community with the funds that we can generate through sport, which is something we all love to do," said Kim Ensing, Allan Hancock College Associate Dean/ Athletic Director