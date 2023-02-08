A Denver man fatally shot a 12-year-old who was allegedly driving his stolen car, police say

By Chris Boyette, CNN

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed last weekend by a man who found the child in his car after it was stolen, Denver police said.

The man, who authorities did not identify, reported that his car had been stolen Sunday and told police that he was tracking the vehicle using an app, the Denver Police Department said in a release.

When the man found his car about ten miles away and approached the vehicle, he was “involved in an exchange of gunfire” with people sitting inside the vehicle, police said. Police did not provide further details on how or why the shooting broke out.

During the gunfire, the car owner shot the 12-year-old, who then drove off in the car, the release said. The young driver was found by police about two blocks away and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, it said.

The vehicle owner has not been arrested “while the incident remains under investigation,” police said.

Police believe the other occupants of the stolen vehicle ran from the scene before law enforcement arrived, the release said. Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact Crime Stoppers.

After the investigation is complete, police said, the findings will be shared with the Denver District Attorney’s Office, who will determine any possible charges.

