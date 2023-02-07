Poorer districts win challenge to Pa. public school funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge says the state’s funding of public education falls woefully short. The decision issued Tuesday in a long-running case sides with poorer districts that are seeking potentially billions of dollars in additional annual support. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer says that the state hasn’t fulfilled its obligations to the poorest public schools under the state constitution. She says that violates those students’ rights to what she said should be a “comprehensive, effective, and contemporary” system. Lawyers for the districts and others who sued are hailing the decision as a historic victory for students.

By MARK SCOLFORO, MARC LEVY and MICHAEL RUBINKAM Associated Press

