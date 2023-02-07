Man jailed over grass fire near Kansas governor’s mansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 36-year-old man remains in jail after authorities said he intentionally set a grass fire near the Kansas governor’s mansion that burned 6 acres. The Topeka Fire Department said police arrested the man while firefighters worked to put out the blaze Monday afternoon. Authorities said the man was seen lighting the fire. The fire department needed nearly two hours to put out the blaze, but a city spokesperson said it was contained quickly so that the fire never got closer to the mansion than between 200 yards and 300 yards. Gov. Laura Kelly was not there at the time of the fire.

