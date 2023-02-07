Skip to Content
Published 3:05 pm

Jackson water system a step closer to getting new owners

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Associated Press/Report for America

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson’s troubled water system could be one step closer to getting new owners after legislation passed the state Senate Tuesday. The move marks the latest chapter in a crisis that has left residents in Mississippi’s capital city without consistent access to running water and ignited political divisions between the Democratic-led capital city and the Republican-controlled state government. The bill would transfer ownership of Jackson’s water system to a new regional public entity overseen by a nine-member board with the majority appointed by state leaders. The bill passed in a 34-15 vote and will move to the House for more work.

