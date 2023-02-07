Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 9:40 pm

GOP on GOP: Romney scolds Santos, ‘You don’t belong here’

KEYT

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican congressman George Santos positioned himself in a prime location for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. The embattled new lawmaker has acknowledged embellishing and even lying about his education, work experience and life story. His presence at the center aisle for Tuesday night’s speech was met with a stern rebuke from a fellow Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah. The GOP’s presidential nominee in 2012 told Santos, “You don’t belong here.” Other words were exchanged, and Santos later retorted with a tweet that Romney “will NEVER be PRESIDENT!”

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content