Fall trial planned for man charged with killing mom at sea
By LISA RATHKE
Associated Press
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A federal judge has set an October trial date for the man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in a scheme to inherit millions of dollars. Twenty-nine-year-old Nathan Carman, of Vernon, Vermont, pleaded not guilty last year to fraud and first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Linda Carman of Middletown, Connecticut. The indictment also accuses him of shooting and killing his wealthy grandfather John Chakalos at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013, but does not charge him with murder in his death.