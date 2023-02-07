FA Cup dream over for Wrexham and its Hollywood owners

The sequel proved to be a heartbreaker for Wrexham’s Hollywood owners. The Welsh soccer club owned by celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney lost its FA Cup replay with Sheffield United 3-1 after conceding two goals deep into stoppage time. Wrexham was the lowest-ranked team remaining in the famous old competition. A win would have set up a match in the fifth round with Tottenham and star striker Harry Kane. Instead there was despair for the team from the fifth tier of English soccer which has hit the headlines over the last two years after it was bought by Reynolds and McElhenney for $2.5 million in November 2020.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.