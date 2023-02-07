Chief fired after termination of 5 officers in sex scandal

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee police chief has been fired following an investigation into a sex scandal that also led to five officers being terminated. News outlets cite a statement from the city of La Vergne in reporting that Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis was fired Monday. The statement says an investigation concluded that the chief knew about sexual misconduct but didn’t report it or discipline the officers. Five officers were fired and three others suspended last month after the mayor launched an investigation based on an anonymous complaint. The investigation found that some officers were engaging in unreported sexual relationships, having sex on duty and on city-owned property, and committing sexual harassment.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.