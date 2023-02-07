Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 11:52 pm

World shares mixed after Wall St gains on Fed chair comments

KEYT

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have advanced in European trading after a mixed day in Asia. Trading on Istanbul’s stock exchange was suspended after the market benchmark sank more than 7% as Turkey struggled with the aftermath of a magnitude 7.8 earthquake that has killed more than 9,500 people. It was unclear when trading would resume. U.S. futures edged lower and oil prices climbed more than $1. On Tuesday, stocks rallied on Wall Street following comments by the chair of the Federal Reserve signaling that last week’s stunningly strong jobs report won’t by itself sway its stance on interest rates hikes.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content