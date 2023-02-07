5 priests sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy in Nicaragua

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A court in Nicaragua has sentenced five Roman Catholic priests to 10 years in prison after convicting them of conspiracy. The sentences for four priests announced Monday are just the latest chapter in President Daniel Ortega’s crackdown on the church. All four priests had worked with Matagalpa Bishop Rolando Álvarez, who is under house arrest and set to be sentenced soon. In addition to the conspiracy charge, Álvarez has been charged with “damaging the Nicaraguan government and society.” A human rights group in the country is denouncing the sentences. A fifth priest was sentened Sunday.

