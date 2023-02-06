Spanish PM urges end to EU reliance on imported food, energy

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is urging the European Union to “reindustrialize” to end its dependence on energy, microchips and food from outside the bloc. On Monday, he called on the 27 EU nations to learn the lessons of shortages provoked by the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine. Sánchez announced that a joint research project with 25 EU countries would analyze reliance on other nations for energy, food, health and technology. The speech was given to outline Spain’s policy priorities before assuming the rotating presidency of the EU council during the second half of 2023.

