New Year’s Eve machete attack suspect in federal custody
NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve has been transferred to U.S. custody and made his initial court appearance. Trevor Thomas Bickford, handcuffed and shackled at the ankles, shuffled into a Manhattan federal courtroom Monday for an initial appearance. Charges in a federal complaint allege he tried to murder officers and employees of the U.S. government. In a soft voice, he answered routine questions from a U.S. magistrate judge before he was returned to a federal jail. His court-appointed lawyer did not seek bail.