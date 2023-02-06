Massive Microsoft Outlook outage brings email to a halt

By Rob McLean, CNN

Microsoft Outlook went down for several hours overnight, disrupting email and other services in North America and around the world.

“Users primarily located in the North American region attempting to access Outlook.com may be unable to send, receive, or search email. Additional functionality such as the calendar consumed by other services such as Microsoft Teams would also be affected,” the company said on its service page.

Microsoft tweeted that “a recent change is contributing to the cause of impact. We’re working on potential solutions to restore availability of the service.”

The outage appears to have started after 10:30 p.m. ET Monday, according to Downdetector.

In an update posted at 4 a.m. ET Tuesday, Microsoft said there had been a gradual improvement in the situation for users outside North America, but that they might continue to “experience some residual impact due to the affected portions of infrastructure.”

“We’re continuing to perform targeted restart operations on the primarily affected infrastructure in North America in order to restore the availability of the service,” it added.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Tuesday morning.

