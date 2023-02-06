Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 9:35 pm

Global stocks mixed after Wall St sinks on rate fears

KEYT

By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mixed as traders look ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues to interest rate plans after Japanese wages rose and Australia’s central bank hiked its key rate again. London and Shanghai gained. Frankfurt, Tokyo and Wall Street futures declined. Oil prices rose. Last week’s unexpectedly strong U.S. data on hiring and wages dampened hopes the Fed might decide it has succeeded in cooling inflation and can wind down plans for more rate hikes. Traders worry the Fed and other central banks might tip the global economy into recession to extinguish inflation that is at multi-decade highs.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content