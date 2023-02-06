Alex Murdaugh murder jury to hear financial crimes evidence

A judge has ruled he will allow jurors to hear evidence that disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was stealing money from his law firm and clients and committing other financial crimes long before his wife and son were killed in 2021. Prosecutors have said those witnesses to potential financial crimes are key to their case in Murdaugh’s double murder trial and that they show he was desperate to cover up those financial misdeeds. The defense argued prosecutors wanted to smear Murdaugh because they have lots of evidence he stole money but none in the killings. The financial crimes witnesses will likely testify before the jury for the next several days.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.