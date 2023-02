NEWPORT, Ark. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is dead and four people are injured following a shooting at a rap concert in Newport, Arkansas, early Sunday, police said. The condition of the four wounded individuals is unknown at this time. One victim was flown to a hospital for further treatment. Officers received reports of the shooting at a Fredo Bang concert around 2:30 a.m. No additional information was immediately available.

