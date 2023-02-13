“David Crosby: Remember My Name” fills Arlington Theatre during SBIFF screening

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People of all ages packed the Arlington Theatre to see "David Crosby: Remember My Name."

The title is reminder of Crosby's debut solo album "If I Could Only Remember My Name" from 1971.

In the film, Crosby talks about growing up in Carpinteria and living in the Santa Ynez valley.

He said his father was an Oscar winning cinematographer who never said "I love you" and who never had many friends.

Crosby talks about The Byrds, Woodstock, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, drug addiction, love, loss and his failing health.

"I'm afraid of dying and I'm close, I don't like it, I'd like to have more time, a lot more time," said Crosby in the film.

That was said more than five years before his death on January 18, 2023 at the age of 81.

"The movie that we made talks about the very moment that we are in right now, he says he is afraid to die and he knew he was close, " said A.J. Eaton, " I am still in denial that an inevitable moment has arrived ."

Eaton directed the film like a labor of love. With the help of Cameron Crowe as producer it premiered at Sundance in 2019.

During the Q and A after the film, the director said the screening brought him to tears.

He was not alone, fans cried, too.

They believe Crosby would have been here for the screening and the discussion had he had lived to see it again in Santa Barbara.